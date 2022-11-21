SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we approach Thanksgiving weekend – the beginning of the holiday travel season – those at Salt Lake City International Airport are preparing to welcome thousands of passengers this week.

According to representatives of SLC Int. Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27 are expected to be the busiest travel days. On each of those days, it’s projected that 30,000 passengers will check into SLC Int., with many more flying in for connections.

Prior to one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, SLC Int. has issued two new programs to lessen the stress of traveling for its passengers. These programs include SkySquad, a charged service that “provides travelers with an extra set of hands to help carry bags, car seats, strollers and assist with navigating the airport,” and the Sunflower program, which caters to passengers who have hidden disabilities such as a mental illness, autism or dementia.

SLC Int. has provided the following tips to ensure a smooth and safe upcoming travel week: