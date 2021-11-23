Holiday road closures and delays in Utah, plan ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re hitting the roads this Thanksgiving, you’ll likely experience traffic along the way. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is alerting drivers of road closures this holiday weekend.

Delays along I-15:

Northbound I-15, Davis County: up to 10-minute delays on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 3-7 p.m.

Southbound I-15, Salt Lake County: up to 15-minute delays on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 2-7 p.m.

Southbound I-15, Nephi area: up to 10-minute delays on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

Northbound I-15, Cedar City: up to 20-minute delays on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Although UDOT says construction projects will be suspended to allow greater traffic flow, some lane restrictions will stay in place.

Other areas where delays can be expected include:

I-15 from Riverdale to Layton – Three lanes are open in each direction between Layton and Riverdale, with the speed limit reduced to 60 mph in the work zone. Construction on lane widening in both directions is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

S.R. 39 in Ogden Canyon – Reduced to one lane with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal near the mid-canyon bridge between Ogden and Pineview Reservoir. If you’re traveling to the Pineview Reservoir, Huntsville, Eden or other Ogden Valley area, expect delays up to 15 minutes or more. Alternate routes are encouraged. New construction on a mid-canyon bridge is the cause of road delay.

I-80 in Salt Lake City and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake County – Lanes have shifted and narrowed between 1300 East and 2300 East and on the I-215 east belt due to a freeway reconstruction project. A new lane split will be added on southbound I-215 from 3800 South to 4500 South beginning November 23. This configuration will remain in place until 2022.

U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon – Traffic is reduced to one lane between Bridal Falls and Vivian Park. New concrete median barriers are being installed and closure will remain until mid-December.

If you’re heading to a national park or any outdoor recreation areas, be advised of increased traffic and delays near these areas.