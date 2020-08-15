Holi Festival of Colors postponed to March of 2021

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) –The Holi Festival of Colors in Spanish Fork has been postponed to March 27-28, 2021.

According to event organizers, those who have already purchased a ticket for 2020 have a few options.

Your 2020 ticket will automatically roll-over to the next Festival of Colors. If you are unable to attend the 2021 festival your ticket can be used at another future event in Ogden or SLC, or gifted to another party.

If none of the above options work for you, you can request a refund by contacting holifestivalofcolorsusa@gmail.com or visiting their website.