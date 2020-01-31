Hogle Zoo’s tiger picks his choice to win the Big Game

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The big game is Sunday and with just two days away, Hogle Zoo is putting their tiger to the test.

Thursday, Nikolai the Tiger went on the prowl to pick this year’s Big Game winner between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nikolai first had his eyes on the 49ers then turned his attention to the chiefs by knocking down the sign.

So, does that mean the Chief’s will win or the 49ers will be the last team standing?

According to Hogle Zoo, it appears Nikolai has chosen the Kansas City Chiefs to win Sunday’s game.

