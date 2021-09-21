Hogle Zoo’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hogle zoo_-7147822779833170473

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s Hogle Zoo has canceled their wildly popular “Boo at the Zoo” event, citing a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

In the announcement on their Facebook page, zoo officials noted the concern COVID-19 poses to the public, saying,

“With an average of 10,00-15,000 guests in attendance at this event, we simply do not have the capacity to safely host all attendees during a pandemic.”

“Thank you for your continued interest in Boo at the Zoo,” officials added in the post.

While “Boo at the Zoo” may be canceled, Hogle Zoo will still host “BooLights”, a month-long Halloween lighting event hosted on the Zoo’s grounds.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

Back in August, the zoo celebrated its 90th anniversary.

Hogle Zoo began as a small attraction in Liberty Park in 1911, but found its permanent home in 1931 when the Hogle family donated a parcel of land at the mouth of Emigration Canyon. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files