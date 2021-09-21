Hogle Zoo’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s Hogle Zoo has canceled their wildly popular “Boo at the Zoo” event, citing a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

In the announcement on their Facebook page, zoo officials noted the concern COVID-19 poses to the public, saying,

“With an average of 10,00-15,000 guests in attendance at this event, we simply do not have the capacity to safely host all attendees during a pandemic.”

“Thank you for your continued interest in Boo at the Zoo,” officials added in the post.

While “Boo at the Zoo” may be canceled, Hogle Zoo will still host “BooLights”, a month-long Halloween lighting event hosted on the Zoo’s grounds.

Back in August, the zoo celebrated its 90th anniversary.

Hogle Zoo began as a small attraction in Liberty Park in 1911, but found its permanent home in 1931 when the Hogle family donated a parcel of land at the mouth of Emigration Canyon.