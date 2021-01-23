Hogle Zoo to welcome new polar bear

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Hogle Zoo is feeling the winds of change as it they say farewell to five-year-old polar bear, Hope, and welcome a new male polar bear from North Carolina.

On January 22, the Utah Hogle Zoo shares that their five-year-old polar bear, Hope, is heading off to the Midwest to be a part of a breeding program at the end of January.

“Hope will head to an accredited zoo in the Midwest to be a part of their breeding program and hopefully contribute healthy cubs to this critically endangered species,” informs the zoo. “As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Hogle Zoo works closely with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to ensure a genetically diverse population. The SSP functions like a massive computer dating system for zoo animals, pairing up strong genetic matches with other animals in its database.”

Hope the Polar Bear

Hope the Polar Bear

As Hope leaves, the zoo is anticipating to welcome Nikita, a big white male polar bear.

“‘Nik,’ will be heading to Hogle Zoo from North Carolina. And by big, we mean big! The 15-year-old male clocks in between 1,200 – 1,300 pounds – twice the size of Hope, who weighs just over 600 pounds,” shares the team.

According to officials, Nik is a big and loveable goofball and will be a great asset to the Utah community.

“He enjoys playing with toys (sometimes he breaks them), taking naps in the sun, and rolling in the dirt. He’s a very intelligent boy and loves to learn new things. He also isn’t shy about telling his keepers what treat he likes with huffs and head-bobs,” shares Nicole Pepo, who works with Nikita in North Carolina.

Zoo officials say that when Nik is standing on his hind legs, he is 10 1/2 ft. tall.

“Nik loves training and his favorite treat? Peanut butter and grape jelly!” the zoo adds.

After Nikita arrives safely at Hogle Zoo, he’ll be in quarantine for 30 days; a standard procedure that allows the veterinary team time to give a thorough check-up. Zoo guests should look to see Nikita in the early spring.

Nora, Hope’s five-year-old companion, will be making a move of her own toward the end of February, details forthcoming.

Nora the Polar Bear

Nora the Polar Bear

Nora the Polar Bear

Nora the Polar Bear

Hogle Zoo has a long-standing commitment to polar bears. Through its partnership with Polar Bears International (PBI), the Zoo has contributed both funding and staff support to ensure the survival and preservation of this important and critically endangered species.

For more information on PBI, the Zoo’s work to help save polar bears in the wild or the upcoming International Polar Bear Day on Feb. 27 click here.