Hogle Zoo will continue to require masks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo has announced that it will continue to require masks after the statewide mask mandate is lifted on April 10.

The zoo’s decision to continue to require masks corresponds with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s decision to extend the mask mandate in Salt Lake City, a news release from the zoo

“Out of concern for the health of our animals, staff, and guests, masks will still be required at Hogle Zoo,” said Erica Hansen, a spokesperson for Hogle Zoo.

The zoo tells ABC4 that they will continue to “closely monitor recommendations from local leaders and health guidelines and will reevaluate its mask policy toward the end of May, heading into the summer season.”

In March of 2020, Hogle Zoo was forced to shut its doors for 50 days due to the pandemic. Since then, the zoo says it has been operating at a reduced capacity.

According to a news release, Hogle Zoo plans to bring back its summer events, including the popular “Zoo Brew” event. Tickets for the event will go on sale soon.