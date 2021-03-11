Hogle Zoo polar bear arrives in Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nora the polar bear has arrived in Oregon after a short stay at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

The Hogle Zoo says Nora arrived at the Oregon Zoo earlier this week.

In 2016, Nora arrived at the Oregon Zoo from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after her mother began leaving her unattended in the den for prolonged periods of time, according to ABC4 affiliate KOIN. In 2017, Nora came to the Hogle Zoo while a new Polar Passage habitat was built.

“We loved and treasured her so much and had many diverse experiences with Nora, including the challenge to help her heal when she broke her leg!” Hogle Zoo said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Nora weighs 500 pounds and has permanent skeletal structural issues that gives her an unsual gait, KOIN reports.

The Hogle Zoo’s second female polar bear, Hope, has moved to Brookfield Zoo.

In February, 16-year-old Nuka, a polar bear born in Utah, was killed at the Detroit Zoo when a male polar bear attempted to mate with her.