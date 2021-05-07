Hogle Zoo loosens the reins on outdoor mask requirement

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo has announced that masks will no longer be required in outdoor areas of the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the zoo clarified that while guests will not be required to wear masks outside, they are still “strongly recommended.”

The zoo’s decision comes after Utah lifted its statewide COVID-19 public health orders on May 4.

The following are areas where face masks will still be required at the zoo:

Bathrooms

Small Animal Building

Zoofari Express and Conservation Carousel

Tidwater Cove

Giraffe feeds and any other animal encounter

Gift shop and indoor food areas

Guest Services

In addition, guests will still be required to make reservations on the Zoo’s website before visiting.

Realizing that face masks have become a polarizing issue, the Zoo said in a Facebook post, “We understand this going to make half of you very happy, and the other half of you unhappy, but there’s no need to debate that here.”

They also added, “We have been steady in following state and city guidelines. We want to provide you with as much information as possible, so you can make the decision on what’s best for your family.”