Hogle Zoo mourns loss of 14-month-old warthog, Walter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Hogle Zoo is mourning the death of an African Warthog named Walter.

Zoo representatives said the 14-month-old warthog was not eating well and having trouble urinating.

Veterinarians performed an exam and confirmed Walter had stones in his bladder and urethra.

Photo: Utah Hogle Zoo

They were able to surgically remove the bladder stones but attempts to remove the stones in the urethra were unsuccessful.

Walter held on for several days, but eventually, his condition took a turn for the worse, and he was euthanized.

“It’s very tough when one of your animals becomes sick,” said African Savanna lead keeper, Melissa Farr. “You pour even more love, attention, medical care and prayers for them. We will miss him very much and will continue to give our very best care to his brother, Swifty.”

Walter and Swifty were new additions to African Savanna, arriving in June of 2019, from San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The zoo is working to bring in another warthog soon to be a companion for Swifty.

