Hogle Zoo exhibit 'Washed Ashore' made from ocean garbage

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 03:17 PM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 03:17 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Utah’s Hogle Zoo has a new exhibit that is made entirely of trash from the ocean.

Zoo officials hope the exhibit called “Washed Ashore” brings awareness to the amount of plastic garbage found in the ocean.

  • Plastic makes up 90% of all trash floating in the ocean.
  • 1,000 plastic water bottles are opened in the U.S. every single second
  • More than 1,000 pounds of plastic bottles are pulled from local streams every month.
  • Straws are among the top 10 items found on shorelines.
    • Source: Hogle Zoo

 

Hogle Zoo says they are leading the charge by bringing awareness to this problem and highlighting its efforts to eliminate plastics. They do not use plastic bags in the gift shop, there are no straws on the premises and this year they’ve made the switch to aluminum water bottles instead of plastic.

 

