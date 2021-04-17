Hogle Zoo celebrates Earth Day 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The zoo is all paws for Earth Day 2021.

To kick off the upcoming national holiday, on April 17, the Hogle zoo is educating others how to give back.

“Join us as we celebrate Mother Earth at our Party for the Planet event! Do you know how to recycle? Do you know what is garbage and what can be reused?” asks zoo officials. “Learn the fun way by connecting with nature and conservation in your community.”

Anyone interested is invited to gallop on down. The event is anticipated to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event organizers share that there will be four to five information booths with conservation materials, special animal enrichments, and as well as live music from Drum Utah.

“Visit some of our green-minded community partners, participate in a Party for the Planet Nature Scavenger Hunt around the Zoo and enjoy all the beauty our planet has to offer,” chimes officials.

For those wanting to stay at home for the event, Hogle Zoo officials share that the public is very much welcome to hop online instead!





“Watch for videos and activities on our website for you to do at home. Make conservation-themed crafts with our awesome educators and get outside for your own at-home Nature Scavenger Hunt,” they add.

Those wanting to join Hogle Zoo in partying for the planet are asked to reserve and purchase tickets.

“Think locally to make a difference globally,” the zoo shares.