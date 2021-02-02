Hogle Zoo announces name of newest baby zebra

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hogle Zoo has chosen the name of their newest baby Zebra after thousands of name suggestions were sent in by the Community on the Zoo’s Facebook Page.

The Zoo welcomed the little striped bundle of joy on January 15. The male zebra was born to Mama Ziva – was standing on his own within the first 30 minutes and began awkwardly walking shortly thereafter.

After pouring of the names sent in, Zoo officials decided on the name Zion. Zion means “highest point’ which the Zoo felt was fitting because it has Hartman’s mountain zebra.

The threatened species lives at an elevation in South Africa higher than Salt Lake City, according to Zoo officials.

“We also love Zion National Park,” said African Savanna keeper, Michelle Olandese. “Wherever Zion ends up with the SSP (Species Survival Plan) he’ll have a connection to Utah.” And, of course, it’s a Z name!”

The Zoo thanked the community for all their suggestions and welcomed Zion to the herd. Zoo officials say when the weather permits, Zion is out daily with his mother.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.