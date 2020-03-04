Hit and run suspect caught after locking keys in car, calls police

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) A hit and run suspect was caught after they later locked their keys in their car and called police for help.

According to a post on the Springville Police Facebook, the suspect hit a street light with their car and left the scene of the crash, leaving their bumper behind.

The suspect later locked their keys in their car and called police for help. When officers arrived, they were able to determine it was the same vehicle that hit the street light by matching the bumper left at the scene to the car.

In a game of “Secret of the Ninja”, police poked fun at the incident asking “You run into a street light with your car. What should you do?”

The next day, police answered that question, along with a few pics to prove the incident really happened.

