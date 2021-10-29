Hit-and-run hospitalizes 64-year-old, search for driver and witnesses underway in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for a driver accused of hitting a woman while she was in a Millcreek crosswalk Friday morning. That woman is now in critical condition.

Unified Police say the 64-year-old was walking in the crosswalk at Highland Drive and Luck Lane – 3440 South – when she was struck by a vehicle at around 7 a.m.

Police are looking not only for the suspect driver, but the two other vehicles that traveled through the intersection seconds after the woman was hit. The people in these two vehicles are believed to have witnessed the incident.

If you were driving near the Home Depot and Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park around 7 a.m. Friday morning, you are asked to contact Unified Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 21-134792.