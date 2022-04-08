SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are issuing a warning after an uptick in hit-and-run crashes.

There have four been in the past six days throughout Salt Lake and Weber Counties.

The Unified Police Department said hit-and-run crashes have become common around the state.

Detective Kevin Mallory tells ABC4, not only is it against the law to leave the scene of the crash, a person could face jail time and hefty fines

“It does require that if you are involved in a collision you stop and exchange information with the other driver,” said Mallory.

Malory said the uptick in hit-and-run crashes this past week is nothing out of the norm.

“I don’t know if there really is a norm it’s just one of those common things we do on a very regular basis,” said Mallory.

On April 2 Salt Lake City Police investigated a hit-and-run crash where the victim later died.

“People who leave the scenes of accidents are either people who have warrants for their arrests or are wanted or don’t have insurance and that’s a very common one,” said Mallory. “People are afraid of not having insurance so they take off.”

On April 4 Weber County Police found a man who left a hit-and-run crash.

Police found him after they say they left a trail of antifreeze behind.

The suspect was booked into jail.

On Thursday one person was hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake.

Officials there said the suspect who hit the individual left the scene and is still at large.

Bountiful Police are also investigating a hit-and-run crash where they are looking for a man and his truck.

Mallory told ABC4 what people should do if involved in a hit-and-run crash.

“If you are involved in a hit-and-run crash the best thing to do is to try to get as much information about the suspect as you can,” said Mallory. “Everybody has cameras in their pockets. Pull it out and hurry and snap a photo and it may not be a great photo, but sometimes it’s better than nothing.”

Mallory said depending on the injuries and damage it could be a class b misdemeanor or a 3rd-degree felony.