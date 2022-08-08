UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday.

At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd.

While responding, officers were told the truck hit a gas meter, causing a leak.

Witnesses say that after the crash, the driver of the truck “took off on a bicycle.”

There is no suspect description available that would substantially help with the investigation, according to SLCPD.

A female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are still determining the cause of the crash and are working to identify the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case #22-152082.

No further information is currently available.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/8/22 11:19 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake City Fire Department are investigating a hit and run that occurred Monday.

A truck reportedly hit a building at 2050 South Redwood Road, causing a gas leak.

Southbound traffic on Redwood Rd. is detoured at 1900 S, police say.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.