Historic virtual state conventions set the stage for the primary election, while some candidates lock up party nominations

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic threw the state caucus/convention system for a loop, but the state’s two largest political parties pushed through in historic fashion.

The Utah Republican and Democratic parties canceled caucuses and utilized delegates elected in 2018 for the first-ever virtual state conventions.

Both saw extremely high, even record delegate participation.

Here’s how key state and congressional races played out at both conventions.

In the race for the GOP nomination for governor, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox came out on top and former House Speaker Greg Hughes took the second spot.

Hughes now joins Cox, former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. and former Utah GOP Chair Thomas Wright on the primary ballot.

Cox, Huntsman and Wright had already qualified for the ballot by meeting the signature threshold of 28,000 verified signatures.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton made a strong push at convention, but finished third and was eliminated from the race. So was Utah County entrepreneur Jeff Burningham.

In the race for Attorney General, current AG Sean Reyes was pushed to a primary by Utah County Attorney David Leavitt. Former AG John Swallow was eliminated.

In Utah’s 1st Congressional District a crowded field has lined up to replace outgoing Representative Rob Bishop.

Former Weber County Commissioner Kerry Gibson and Blake Moore both come out of convention to the primary.

They will join Bob Stevenson and Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt on the ballot who qualified via signatures.

In the 2nd District Representative Chris Stewart cruised to the party nomination in the first round of voting.

Representative John Curtis did the same in the 3rd District. There will be no primary in either of those districts.

In the 4th District, there was another large field hoping for the chance to challenge Representative Ben McAdams in November.

State Representative Kim Coleman won convention and former NFL player Burgess Owens came in second.

They join former radio host Jay McFarland and Trent Christensen who gathered signatures to get on the primary ballot. Owens also had the signatures.

At the Utah Democratic Party convention Representative Ben McAdams easily took the party nomination in the first round of voting. He will not have a primary.

In the race for governor, University of Utah law professor Chris Peterson is the party nominee. He also took a vast majority of the vote in the first round.

So did local attorney Greg Skordas in the race for Attorney General. He is the party nominee.

In the 1st District, Darren Parry and Jamie Cheek will battle it out for the party nomination in the primary.

There will be no Democratic primary in the 2nd or 3rd Congressional Districts. Kael Weston is the party nominee in the 2nd and Devin Thorpe is the party nominee in the 3rd.

