SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! It has been a busy day in the weather world for Utah and we’ll continue to see that be the case through today. Before the forecast, though, it’s important to note that we have surpassed the all-time record statewide snowpack with a snow-water-equivalent or SWE of 26.1″!

SWE is how much water you’d be left with if you were to melt down all the snow. That means on average across the state, there are more than 2 feet of water stored. The only other time we’ve seen 26″ SWE was back in 1983. More on that can be found here.

Courtesy: NRCS Utah

It’s been a morning and early afternoon of snow squalls in the northern half of the state as the cold front moves from west to east across Utah. Through the afternoon the cold front will bring heavy times of precipitation, strong winds, and thunderstorm potential. The best chance will be in the northern half of the state, but through the afternoon isolated to scattered showers will be possible.

Behind the cold front, we’ll continue to hold onto the chance for scattered snow showers in northern Utah as moisture lingers with more energy moving in. Snow won’t be as heavy compared to what we saw when the cold front moved through, but roads could continue to run slick.

The Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories do remain in effect. The Winter Storm Warnings for the Wasatch Back and Wasatch Mountains will continue through noon Saturday. During the duration of the warning 10-24″ is expected for total accumulations (including what we had this morning) for the mountains while the Wasatch Back could end up with 6-12″. In both cases, locally higher amounts will be possible, especially in the upper Cottonwoods. Strong winds and winter driving conditions are expected to persist through the duration of the warnings.

The Winter Weather Advisories for the Wasatch Front, Tooele & Rush Valleys, eastern Box Elder, and Cache Counties continue through noon Saturday as well. Total accumulation including this morning is expected to range between 1-5″ with locally up to 8″ on the benches and Cache Valley. As we’ve already seen, locally higher amounts will be possible.

The Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Millard and Juab Counties will expire this evening at 6PM. The advisories for the central mountains, and the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs will expire tonight at 9PM. The advisories for the eastern Uintas will expire at midnight tonight. The advisories for the western Uintas and southwestern Wyoming will continue through 6AM tomorrow. Within these advisories, additional accumulations of over an inch are possible in valleys while mountain locations could see an additional 3″+.

By tonight the chance for wet weather will go down in southern Utah as the chance for isolated to scattered snow showers remains in northern Utah. It will be turning cold statewide tonight and the NW wind will make it feel even colder. Most will see lows fall into the teens and 20s. Even in St. George, we’ll likely drop to the freezing mark. Scattered snow showers are expected to continue in northern Utah with roughly better than a 1/3 chance in our valleys and better than a 2/3 chance in the high country. Highs up north will only manage the 20s and 30s outside of the mountains.

When times it’s not actively snowing skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and the winds will still be breezy. South of I-70 tomorrow looks to be mostly dry, however, a few showers can’t be ruled out around Cedar City to Beaver and across the high terrain. For everyone else, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Should help make it feel a little better with highs mainly in the 30s and 40s as southernmost Utah struggles to reach the low 50s!

Sunday goes completely dry down south while isolated snow showers will remain possible up north, but the chance will be lower than Saturday. This means some spots may actually see some sun, but it will still be cold as highs will be roughly the same compared to what we get tomorrow.

As we turn the page into early next week, we finally get dry skies across the board as high pressure briefly settles in. Temperatures will moderate a bit Monday and Tuesday with each day being roughly 5-10 degrees warmer than the last. By Tuesday instead of being closer to 20 degrees below average, we’ll be closer to 5-10. The calm skies won’t be sticking around though. Forecast models are optimistic that our next storm will arrive by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online!