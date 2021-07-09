Historic Road Island Diner closes its doors

OAKLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Sunday, June 27th marked the end of an era: The Road Island Diner, a food joint in Oakley, Utah with historic roots, closed its doors.

The closure was confirmed to ABC4.com by Steve Butler, who ran the diner for the last eight years with his wife. And though the building has only been in Utah since 2007, its extensive history began on the other side of the country from its current resting place.

The Art-Deco-style diner, which was manufactured in the late 1930’s, was showcased in the 1939 New York World’s Fair, the business’ website states. From there, it traveled to Fall River, Massachusetts and went on to be purchased with $600 given to World War II veterans through a New Deal bonus.

Oakley, Utah was ultimately chosen from among other United States cities as the place to preserve the historic diner. Given a police escort, the diner was transported to the town in 2007, where it was restored, according to the website.