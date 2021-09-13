Historic Harvest Moon Festival blooms this Saturday in Ogden

Harvest Moon Festival takes place in Ogden this Saturday, September 18. (Courtesy of the Harvest Moon Festival)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of autumn at the Harvest Moon Festival in Ogden this Saturday.

The Harvest Moon Festival will feature live music, family activities, a beer garden, plenty of food and drinks, art exhibits, and cultural performances.

The free event takes place this Saturday, September 18 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be located along the 100 and 200 blocks of Historic 25th Street, between Wall Ave. and Grant Ave.

This year marks the festival’s 20th anniversary of the celebrated event in the community of Ogden. The theme this year is “Come Together,” celebrating the joy of gathering after a year and a half spent in a pandemic.

“Harvest Moon is close to our hearts,” says Heidi Harwood, owner of City Club, a local Beatles museum and bar. “Let’s all embrace our support of local businesses, gather with family and friends, keep loving our gritty selves and ‘come together’ in our devotion to our treasured Ogden.”



To celebrate the theme of “Come Together,” the Beatles tribute band, Imagine: Remembering the Fab Four! will be headlining the main performance stage.

If you love a good game of cornhole, a double cornhole competition is new to the event this year. Other unique activities include ax throwing, a rock climbing wall, photo booths, henna tattoos and a children’s mural painting activity.

Local up-and-coming musical artists will also be performing along with aerialists and cultural demonstrations from Ballet Tutulli Folklorico.

“We feel like it’s extra special since our first year [on Historic 25th Street] falls on the 20th anniversary of Harvest Moon,” says Brooke Barrigan, owner of Brookey Bakes – Historic 25th Street’s newest bakery. “We will have items for sale honoring the anniversary, like ‘20’ cupcakes and platinum ribbon on all of our packaging.”

To check out the full event schedule and information, click here.