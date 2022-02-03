HillFest returns to Utah

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – If you haven’t already, you’re going to want to clear your calendar for the end of April, because HillFest is coming back to Utah!

The event is a multi-faceted sport and live music event featuring the Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association (RMSHA) Snowmobile Hill Climb National Points Championships.

The celebration will take place at Powder Mountain Ski Resort in Eden, from April 22 to April 24, and will be sponsored by Triple Crown Sports and RMSHA.

This year’s HillFest will showcase performances from Andy Frasco & The U.N., Fruition, North Mississippi Allstars and Bumpin Uglies. The venue will offer beer gardens, food vendors, exhibits, a licensed and supervised kids zone with activities, snowmobile testing, lodging options and more.

“HillFest is going to be so much fun. The world’s best hill climb racer, Keith Curtis, will light up the race and the North Mississippi Allstars music will make you groove,” said Triple Crown President Keri King. “Enjoy a beer and eat some food. Bring your family, too – the kids zone is staffed by the amazing High Altitude Kids Camp.”

Triple Crown Sports is inviting all attendees to a kick-off concert the Friday before the event at the historic Union Station in downtown Ogden, as well as a post-event concert scheduled at Union Station on Saturday. The show’s lineups will be announced on Feb. 16.

After parties for the event will take place in downtown Ogden along with shopping, dining, and other opportunities for family fun.

To purchase tickets for HillFest 2022, click here.