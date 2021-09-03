Hill fighter jets to soar across nighttime skies throughout September

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – If you spot something zipping through the nighttime skies this month, don’t worry – it’s only your local neighborhood Air Force.
Throughout the month of September, the Hill Air Force will be conducting nighttime flying operations on most weeknights until October 1st.
The reason operations are conducted during evenings is to prepare pilots for all-weather capabilities and overall combat readiness, according to Air Force officials.
Anyone spotting the evening drills will likely see an F-35A Lightning II soaring across the sky. The operations are being overseen by the active-duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings.
“Over the past two years, all three of the wing’s fighter squadrons have deployed in support of combat operations in the Middle East and remain ready when they are called upon,” Air Force officials say.
Currently, Hill Air Force Base is home to 78 individual F-35A Lightning II fighter jets.
The flight routines will be active between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on most weeknights.