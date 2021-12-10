Hill Air Force fighter jets conduct night flying across Northern Utah skies

An F-35 Lightning II aircraft takes off from Hill Air Force Base. in Utah. (Courtesy of Todd Cromar / U.S. Air Force)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – If you hear or see fighter jets soaring around the sky, don’t worry, it’s only your local air force team.

The Hill Air Force Fighter Wings will be conducting night-flying operations for the next two weeks in Northern Utah.

The active-duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings will be flying around the skies for the next two weeks. During this time, flying will commence on most weekdays until 10 p.m.

“The F-35A Lightning II can be seen during testing times,” officials say. “Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. Night flying is limited to what is required for pilots to remain proficient in those skills.”

The 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs that are deployed worldwide in support of the national defense. There are currently 2,000 airmen and civilian professionals assigned to the 388th.

