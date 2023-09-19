SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man, who is a reservist with the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, was arrested in Beavercreek, Ohio in late July after reportedly being found in a hotel room with a nude teenage girl.

Michael E. Barfuss, 43, of Roy, has been charged with two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both 3rd-degree felonies, according to Greene County court records.

Hotel workers called the police after they witnessed a teenage girl enter the room Barfuss had checked into earlier. Being concerned, two employees went to check on the room and observed signs of potential sexual conduct, according to an affidavit obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Barfuss who answered the door shirtless. Police documents state the girl emerged from the bathroom without clothes on and officers said she was younger than 16.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Daily News said the youth admitted meeting Barfuss on an online dating website and that the sexual conduct was consensual. Barfuss claimed that no sexual activity had occurred.

Barfuss is slated to appear before the Grand Jury of Greene County, Ohio on October 5. He has been released on a $50,000 bond.

Hill AFB has issued no comment at this time as it is an ongoing investigation and out of their jurisdiction.