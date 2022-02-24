UTAH (ABC4) – A few hours after Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine, six U.S. F-35A Lightning II among the 12 operating from Germany were deployed to the Black Sea and Baltic Sea region Thursday.

The 34th fighter squadron arrived in Spangdahlem Air Base on Feb. 16, 2022, to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, according to The Aviationist.

The 388th Fighter Wing confirmed in a tweet that several of their F-35A Lightning II’s are currently forward deployed in order to “support enhanced air policing missions.”

The aircraft will operate for a period of time from Estonia’s Amari Air Base, Lithuania’s Siauliai Air Base, and Romania’s Fetesti Air Base: two F-35s for each of these forward operating locations.

This move had already been in the plans since Secretary Austin ordered the additional movement of U.S. forces already stationed in Europe to continue Washington’s support for NATO allies.

“We are facing a dynamic environment, and the deployment of F-35s to NATO’s eastern flank enhances our defensive posture and amplifies the Alliance’s interoperability,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Force in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander in a public release.

According to the 388th Fighter Wing, the missions will enhance NATO’s defensive posture and prove they can provide F-35 capabilities rapidly.