Hill AFB airman deliver gifts to foster kids in Utah

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Heroes helped brighten the holidays for kids living in foster care Wednesday.

Airmen from the 75th Air Base wing personally delivered gifts to almost 400 foster kids.

This is the 12th annual “Santa Brigade”. The 88 airmen used their own gas, vehicles, and personal leave to make the delivery.

Utah Foster care says there are more than 2900 children in the foster care system at any given time.

Go to utahfostercare.org for more info.

