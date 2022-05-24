UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts, get ready as the beloved Utah air show “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” returns this summer.

The aerial show featuring military aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, The U.S. Air Force and over a “dozen world-class acts” kicks off this summer on June 25-26. Event admission is free.

The beloved air show normally takes place every two years but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The show is excited to announce its return to Utah skies this year. Organizers say the show is one of the “most widely attended military-sponsored shows in the country, drawing crowds of more than 500,000 spectators over two days with an overall economic impact of more than $50 million.”

(Courtesy of Hill Air Force Base)

“We are fortunate to have the incredible support of Utah’s communities for Hill Air Force Base,” said Lt. Col. Jay Michaels, 75th Operations Support Squadron commander and Hill air show director. “While the Hill air show serves to showcase how the Air Force and our sister services support our nation’s defense, it also serves as a ‘thank you’ to our communities for their continued support.”

This year’s theme is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive: The Air Force at 75,” a way to celebrate the service turning 75 years old on Sept. 18.

Visitors this year will enjoy aerial spectacles featuring a wide variety of both civilian and military aircraft including U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Hill’s Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, helicopters, fighters, bombers, large cargo transports, refuelers and more.

A variety of military ground transport and fighting vehicles will also be on display along with assorted vendors and agents from various institutions, organizations, and associations.

Event activities include:

Full-scale models of the Mars rover “Perseverance” and helicopter “Ingenuity”

Drone Simulator

Wind Tunnels

Virtual Welder

Robotic Arm

3D printing

Marble rollercoasters

Virtual Reality

Large scale video games

Flight simulator

Planetarium

Aircraft design

Weather station

Tornado Simulator

Physics experiments

Short films on WWII Tuskegee Airman and WASP

“STEM City” will also return, bringing hands-on activities to “encourage students and educate parents on opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.”

Those looking to take public transit can ride a train or the bus for a special event discount of $5 per rider.

“This pass is good for all UTA services except Park City, or you can park at Clearfield Station for free and ride the shuttle from there,” officials say.

To check out the event’s full details and all scheduled guests, click here.