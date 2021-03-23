Hill Aerospace Museum approved for additional gallery

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – An additional gallery will soon be coming to Hill Aerospace Museum.

This comes as the Utah State Legislature appropriated $12 million toward the construction of a third aircraft hangar.

“We are excited about improving the care of the collection and developing our storyline to enhance our visitor’s experience as they learn about the dynamic, impactful history of Hill Air Force Base and Utah aviation,” says Aaron Clark, Hill Aerospace Museum director. “We are humbled our state leaders recognize the impact this museum makes, both locally and nationally.”

Officials say the Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah, the museum’s supporting private organization, has been working with members of the Legislature for several years on the possible museum expansion.

In addition to the money designated for the project by the state, an additional $2 million has been raised through private donations, according to officials.

There are currently more than 20 aircraft displayed outdoors at the museum.

Officials say the third hangar will be more than 150,000 square feet and will allow the majority of those aircraft to be brought indoors while new environmental controls will better protect these national collection pieces.

Bringing the aircraft indoors permits the museum to enrich its storyline, as it will complement these statics with additional exhibits to expound on the existing and future narratives, Clark says.

“Our stakeholders have been working extremely hard to share the message of the importance of the museum and the need for expansion,” Clark says. “We are extremely grateful that message was heard. The new hangar will be a magnificent addition to the museum and the community as a whole.”

Officials expect the project to get underway within the next six to eight months.