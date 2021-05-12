Hikers rescued in Weber Co. after getting stuck on Ben Lomond terrain

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two men were rescued off the backside of Ben Lomond Mountain on Tuesday after becoming stuck among the steep terrain.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was called out to locate the pair of hikers, who had gone on an afternoon hike in the area.

When they reached the top, they encountered snow, but continued hiking, continuing down the backside of Ben Lomond into some steep terrain.

Rescuers say that when the hikers realized they were not able to make it back up the mountain, they called for help.

Weber SAR dispatched a motorcycle team as well as a climb team.

The motorcycle team was able to quickly locate the hikers, and the climb team was able to assist them back up to the mountain trail.

While the hikers were a little cold and wet, Weber SAR says they were OK.