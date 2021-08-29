Hikers rescued after being trapped in Lone Peak drainage

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A pair of lost hikers were rescued early Sunday morning after being trapped in a mountain drainage.

The hikers were discovered in the Little Willow drainage area of Lone Peak in the Wasatch Mountains, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR).

The hikers say they were given poor trail advice when they decided to descend into the upper Little Willow Creek area during their trip.

Rescue officials say that route is not recommended as there is no defined trail in the area. The hikers were eventually trapped without any light and stuck under cold and wet conditions.

SLCOAR deployed two teams up the Sawmill Trail to rescue the trapped hikers. Officials say they’ve had similar rescues of people trapped in the area before.

The rescue took about 3.5 hours before the hikers were safely recovered. All rescue team members and hikers were off the mountain by 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported and the pair was given warm clothes, water, and snacks before hiking off the mountain to safety.