Hikers hoisted by helicopter after becoming stuck in Beus Canyon area

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two hikers had to be hoisted to emergency crews Tuesday after they became stuck in a situation they couldn’t get out of safely.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue says dispatch received a 911 call from two stranded hikers in the Beus Canyon area.

The hikers said they had hiked off-trail and became stranded in a cliff area.

Search and rescue crews responded with two climb teams and a drone team to the Beus Canyon Trailhead. The drone was quickly able to locate the hikers near the top of the canyon.

After navigating up very steep slopes to make it to the hikers, climb teams evaluated and warmed up both hikers.

Due to some mild hypothermia, the hikers were hoisted to the trailhead by the Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue shared the below photos of the rescue, showing rescue teams, technology, and the views of Tuesday rescue.

Once there, both hikers were treated by Ogden Fire, warmed up, and released with no major injuries.

Authorities say that while both hikers were prepared with the proper gear and simply got into a situation where they could not get out safely, prompting their call for help.