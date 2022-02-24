SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker who may have suffered a broken hip was rescued by the San Juan Search and Rescue on Feb. 18.

Officials responded to reports of a 75-year-old hiker with a possible broken hip around 3:15 p.m.

Search and Rescue teams from Blanding and Monticello responded to an emergency beacon set off from a remote hiking trail in the San Juan County Back Country near the Moonhouse Ruin site, a Facebook post states.

Classic Air Care was able to land in the vicinity of the hiker who was able to get transported to a helicopter then flown out to a local hospital.