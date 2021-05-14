Hiker injures leg, prompts rescue from Hellgate Cliffs

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – An injured hiker was airlifted from Hellgate Cliffs on Thursday.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out to assist Unified Fire Authority with rescuing the hiker, who had sustained a severe compound lower leg injury in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Paramedics were able to treat the injury, but called for assistance in transporting the hiker.

Several teams were deployed to the scene and the hiker was hoisted by Life Flight to a waiting ambulance.

SLCOSAR says the rescue took about two and half hours. They shared these photos, in the slideshow below, of the rescue.

Earlier this week, rescue crews were called out to Ben Lomond Mountain for two hikers that had become stuck among the steep terrain.

Rescuers say that when the hikers realized they were not able to make it back up the mountain, they called for help.

Weber SAR dispatched a motorcycle team as well as a climb team.

The motorcycle team was able to quickly locate the hikers, and the climb team was able to assist them back up to the mountain trail.

While the hikers were a little cold and wet, Weber SAR says they were OK.