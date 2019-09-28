Hiker injured by bison on Antelope Island, officials say

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Woman was flown to the hospital Friday evening after she was injured by a bison on Antelope Island.
Utah State Park officials said a 22-year-old woman was on the Lakeshore trail when she encountered a bison.
Lt. Eric Stucki with Utah State Parks said sustained a compound fracture of her lower leg and a possible goring.
She was flown to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden with injuries that officials don’t believe to be life-threatening.
Additional details surrounding the incident were not available.
