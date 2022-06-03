GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – An Ontario woman was found dead at the Grand Canyon National Park Thursday evening.

The woman has been identified as 41-year-old Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario. She was hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier that day.

Park officials say around 5:50 p.m. they received a report of a hiker in distress on the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.

Soon after, the woman became unresponsive and bystanders started CPR, a press release states.

The National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. All of the attempts were unsuccessful.

The NPS is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Park officials strongly encourage hikers to read the Hiking Tips Page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions.