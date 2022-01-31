Hiker flown to St. George Hospital after falling 60 feet

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker was flown to St. George Hospital after he fell 60 feet near the Virgin River Gorge on Saturday.

Officials say they recieved a notification from a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) with a message that a 47-year-old climber had fallen about 60 feet with injuries and needed help.

The hiker was south of the Virgin River Gorge, on the Arizona strip, in a slot canyon.

Search and Rescue was activated and began responding to the hikers location.

Officials say due to the remoteness of the hikers location, and the severity of his injuries, Mercy Air’s helicopter and the AZDPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman responded.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team hiked to the injured man and gave him first-aid until he could be transported to advanced medical care. Police say the Washington County Search and Rescue also helped carry him about a 100 feet to the AZDPS helicopter, where he was loaded cross cabin and then transferred to a staging area where the Mercy Air helicopter transported him to hospital for further care of his injuries.

The current condition of the injured hiker is unknown at this time.