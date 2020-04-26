SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A hiker discovered human bones Saturday night several miles up City Creek Canyon, according to Steve Wooldridge, Watch Commander for the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Police sent a patrol response, and a medical examiner is on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
What others are clicking on:
- Brad Pitt portrays Fauci in SNL’s 2nd at-home edition
- Hiker finds human bones in City Creek Canyon
- New York emergency room doctor thanks Intermountain for help
- Traffic diverted on WB I-80 after butane tank detaches from semi-truck
- Two juveniles declared missing by Sandy Police have been located