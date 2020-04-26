Hiker finds human bones in City Creek Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A hiker discovered human bones Saturday night several miles up City Creek Canyon, according to Steve Wooldridge, Watch Commander for the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police sent a patrol response, and a medical examiner is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

