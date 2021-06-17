Hiker dies while coming down from Mount Raymond summit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOUNT RAYMOND, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after falling while coming down from the summit of Mount Raymond.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue was called out for a fallen hiker on Mount Raymond at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two hikers had been coming down from the summit of Mount Raymond when one slipped and fell down a steep slope into Mill A.

When his partner was able to make it down to his friend, crews say he found the man had sustained major head trauma and died in the fall.

Three rescue teams went up the trail to help the hiker out and recovery the body.

The Department of Public Safety helicopter was also called in to help, and was able to recover the body and surviving hiker.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and road
Crews on scene after hiker falls to death on Mount Raymond (SLCOSAR)

According to rescue crews, both hikers had hiked the peak multiple times and were on the summer trail from Baker Pass.

This is the 27th rescue this year for Salt Lake County Search and Rescue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files