Hiker dies while coming down from Mount Raymond summit

MOUNT RAYMOND, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after falling while coming down from the summit of Mount Raymond.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue was called out for a fallen hiker on Mount Raymond at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two hikers had been coming down from the summit of Mount Raymond when one slipped and fell down a steep slope into Mill A.

When his partner was able to make it down to his friend, crews say he found the man had sustained major head trauma and died in the fall.

Three rescue teams went up the trail to help the hiker out and recovery the body.

The Department of Public Safety helicopter was also called in to help, and was able to recover the body and surviving hiker.

Crews on scene after hiker falls to death on Mount Raymond (SLCOSAR)

According to rescue crews, both hikers had hiked the peak multiple times and were on the summer trail from Baker Pass.

This is the 27th rescue this year for Salt Lake County Search and Rescue.