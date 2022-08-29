LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR).

SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope.

Rescue crews responded at 7:25 p.m. Friday, and a rope system was reportedly set up to bring the hiker back to the trail.

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

The mission was successful, and the individual was taken to the hospital once rescued.

The rescue took a total of 2.5 hours to execute, officials say.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is a non-profit, all –volunteer organization that is on-call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. There are approximately 35 members on the team.