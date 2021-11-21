Hiker dies during rescue attempt in Holbrook Canyon

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A man being rescued off Holbrook Canyon on Sunday passed away before he could be lifted off the mountain.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office says the man is 58-years-old, but his identity is not being released at this time.

Authorities say the man first set out to hike Holbrook Canyon on Saturday morning. His wife reported him missing on Sunday morning when he didn’t return back home.

Rescue crews were able to locate him due to a GPS tracking device he was wearing at the time. When rescuers found the man, he was unconscious, but still breathing. A medical helicopter was dispatched to transfer the man to a local hospital for injury treatment.

However, before the helicopter arrived, rescuers say the man passed away. Authorities say no visible signs of injuries were spotted and do not know what caused the man’s death at this time.

His body will be transported to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. If any new information is reported, ABC4 will update this story.