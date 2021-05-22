Hiker dies after falling off cliff in Mount Olympus, crews attempt to retrieve body

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A person has died after falling off a cliff at Mount Olympus, Saturday.

According to the Unified Police Department, before 10:00 a.m. crews were dispatched to Mount Olympus for reports of a fallen hiker.

Detective Kevin Hansen with UPD tells ABC4 that a couple of hikers were in a cliff area on Mount Olympus when one of them fell. Hansen says it is believed that the fall was fatal.

Officers say a recovery team is being airlifted up the mountain to recover the hiker’s body.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

