Hiker dies after falling in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker has died after falling in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police confirms the hiker was scaling a rock face near Gate Buttress when one of the rocks loosened and caused the climber to fall.

Authorities do not know how far the victim fell from the rock face and the victim’s injuries are unknown, but officials have confirmed the climber has died.

Police first received calls about a fallen hiker around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The victim’s identity or gender has not been released at this time.

