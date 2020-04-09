Hiker dies after fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

FILE- Photo shows the Big Cottonwood Creek, in the Big Cottonwood canyon, near Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) A hiker died after a fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon, according to police.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said search and rescue crews were called to the canyon Wednesday afternoon on the report that a hiker had fallen about 15 feet.

Crews located the man and he was hoisted off the mountain around 5:30 p.m. The victim was placed in ambulance, but police said he died on the way to the hospital.

The victim’s identity was not released. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

