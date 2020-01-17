Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now

Hiker complications due to snow storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday’s snow storm made for tense moments for a local hiker.

Officials with the Unified Police Department say the heady snow fall stranded a 33-year-old man up Parleys Trail in Salt Lake County. 

The hiker made it down safely after six hours. Meanwhile, officers were trying to ping his location via his cell phone, which died due to the cold. 

UPD says the call came in around 6:30 a.m. the man’s wife reported to police that her husband called to say he might be getting stranded. 

The hiker who, who does the trail often told ABC4 News off camera the trail was slick with poor visibility which caused him to become disoriented. 

Mike Lloyd with UPD Canyon Patrol advises kickers to being an extra batery and “Be prepared to spend the night or be prepared to spend a significant amount of time.”

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Rain sweeps through New South Wales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain sweeps through New South Wales"

Social media users in Australia rejoice for rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social media users in Australia rejoice for rain"

Clerk goes down, firefighters ring up customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clerk goes down, firefighters ring up customers"

S.D. bill could criminalize doctors who perform gender affirming surgeries

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. bill could criminalize doctors who perform gender affirming surgeries"

Midway Ice Castles daily maintenance list longer than their biggest icicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midway Ice Castles daily maintenance list longer than their biggest icicle"

GMU Best States to Retire

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Best States to Retire"
More Video News

Don't Miss