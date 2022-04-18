MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A man who fell several feet while climbing a canyon near Moab is in the hospital Monday night, after nearly losing his hand.

Dalton Freeman Snow was climbing a canyon just outside of Moab when a rock the size of a minifridge came loose and sent Snow flailing 30 feet down to a ledge and nearly ripping his hand off in the process, according to a GoFundMe that was started for the hiker.

Snow was saved by a rope that caught him. The hiker was also with friends who were trained on how to handle that kind of emergency.

“The two friends with him were Wilderness First Responders and their skilled response was invaluable,” Kiley Hartigan, a fellow climber, and friend said. “They helped stabilize him, improvised a tourniquet on his arm, and kept him warm for hours. They contacted the search and rescue team who hauled him up in a litter over a hundred feet to where a helicopter was waiting for him.”

Snow is currently at a hospital in Denver where he is expected to undergo several reconstructive surgeries. So far, the community has raised over $20,000.