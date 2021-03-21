Highway Patrol Troopers struck on I-15 as wet weather invades Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two Utah highway patrol troopers were slammed by vehicles on I-15 as travelers fail to adhere to appropriate/slick driving conditions, Sunday.

On March 21, Utah Highway Patrol urges the public to “slow down” as wet weather takes over the Wasatch front.

“It’s especially important to slow down this morning,” writes the department. “We’ve had 2 troopers’ vehicles hit.”

According to the team, one trooper near the 7200 south structure was struck and another located near 500 south was also.

Officers say both troopers were traveling on I-15 when they came into contact with vehicles allegedly driving too fast for weather conditions/speed limit.

Utah Highway Patrol states that the first trooper only experienced minor injuries while the other had to be checked out by medical personnel.

Both are understood to have only non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

UHP Colonel, Michael Rapich writes: “We are grateful our troopers are okay, but this is a really bad start to this snowstorm. PLEASE, slow down and be extra cautious, and give our troopers, other responders some space when you see flashing lights!”

Reminder: Slow down, especially during inclement weather. Posted speed limits are intended for good weather and positive traffic conditions. Bad weather, accidents, and other factors require slowing down for the safety of everyone on the road, and in the emergency lanes. https://t.co/fRBorT2MJG — Davis County Sheriff's Office (@DavisSheriffUT) March 21, 2021

Law enforcement and emergency responders across the country work tirelessly daily to help save lives of members of their communities.

Utah Highway Patrol says hundreds of emergency responders experience close calls, are struck and either injured or killed while responding to these incidents every year.

And as snowy weather incites plenty of crashes throughout the week, it also best to remember to drive accordingly.

“Slow down, especially during inclement weather. Posted speed limits are intended for good weather and positive traffic conditions,” writes the Davis County Sheriff’s Office in response to UHP trooper crashes. “Bad weather, accidents, and other factors require slowing down for the safety of everyone on the road, and in the emergency lanes.”

Sgt. Nick Street with UHP says it is a law citizens have the responsibility to follow but encourages drivers to also recognize the troopers responding to these incidents are people.

“We would prefer you do it just out of the sense of our well-being. We’re human beings…on the side of the road and we’d like to make sure we’re able to go home to our families at the end of the day,” he adds.