UPDATE: 9/26/22 12:16 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, School Resource Officers along with SLCPD officers safely detained two Highland High School students and recovered two guns on campus.

The investigation started at 10:24 a.m., when school administrators contacted SLCPD about a student that was stopped as part of a criminal and administrative investigation.

School employees had found a handgun in a student’s bag, and through further investigation, contacted a second student and located a second gun in that person’s bag.

Both firearms were secured, and SLCPD says there is no threat to the school or community.

The two students allegedly brought the guns to school “as a status symbol,” according to a press release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reportedly assisted in the investigation.

Both students will be booked into a Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/26/22 11:38 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Highland High School is currently on a “Secure Alert” lockdown, according to the Salt Lake City School District.

School leaders were reportedly conducting a bag search “due to an unrelated matter,” according to the school district, when a weapon was found in a student’s backpack.

Salt Lake City Police are currently on campus conducting an in-depth investigation into the matter.

This story will be updated as more details are provided.