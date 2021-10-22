DEVELOPING: Highland High placed under Secure Alert in SLC while police investigate tip

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City high school has been placed under Secure Alert while authorities investigate a tip.

The Salt Lake City School District announced police are at Highland High School to investigate the tip, which was received through the Safe UT app.

“In an abundance of caution, the school is on Secure Alert. Students are safe inside the school, and all exterior doors are locked,” the district says.

Salt Lake City Police say their school resource officers and patrol officers are on scene assisting Highland High administrators to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“We continue to investigate the tip to determine its credibility,” Salt Lake City Police say.

This comes just days after criminal charges were filed against a 15-year-old who was allegedly planning to carry out an attack on Weber High School.