Highland City Council passes resolution, takes strong stance against abortion

HIGHLAND CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Highland City Council voted unanimously to pass a “Resolution Declaring the City of Highland’s Support for Protecting All Human Life,” according to the organization Abortion-Free Utah.

Highland Mayor Rod Mann shared that his wife was adopted and how grateful he was to her birth mother for choosing life. He then presented the resolution to the Council.

Photo: Abortion-Free Utah

“Now is the time for each of us to stand up and defend life,” said Deanna Holland, Highland resident and Vice President of Pro-Life Utah. “It is time for elective abortion to stop.”

Highland now the second city behind Riverton to pass resolutions protecting unborn life, Merrilee Boyack, Chair of Abortion-Free Utah said.

